23-Feb-2021 4:58 AM

Unifor releases formal budget submission for government

Unifor released (19-Feb-2021) a formal budget submission with transportation and transit recommendation for Canada's Government, including the following: 

  • CAD7 billion (USD5.6 billion) in aid for Canada's airlines;
  • Implement a national aviation recovery plan;
  • Implement a national aerospace recovery plan;
  • Accelerate aircraft procurement focusing on made in Canada solutions;
  • Develop a National Public Transit Strategy;
  • Create a national trade in program to incentivise the switch to electric vehicles. [more - original PR]

