23-Feb-2021 4:58 AM
Unifor releases formal budget submission for government
Unifor released (19-Feb-2021) a formal budget submission with transportation and transit recommendation for Canada's Government, including the following:
- CAD7 billion (USD5.6 billion) in aid for Canada's airlines;
- Implement a national aviation recovery plan;
- Implement a national aerospace recovery plan;
- Accelerate aircraft procurement focusing on made in Canada solutions;
- Develop a National Public Transit Strategy;
- Create a national trade in program to incentivise the switch to electric vehicles. [more - original PR]