UN estimates tourism drop from COVID-19 could cut 2.8% from global GDP

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres released (25-Aug-2020) the 'COVID-19 and Transforming Tourism' policy brief, covering the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on tourism. UN World Tourism Organization data shows that as many as 100 million direct tourism jobs are at risk, and the drop in export revenues from tourism could reduce global GDP by as much as 2.8%. In addition to calling for strong support for the sector in mitigating these impacts, the brief stresses that this crisis represents an opportunity to rethink tourism, including how it contributes to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. The policy brief provides the following five priorities for the restart of tourism, aimed at ensuring a more resilient, inclusive and carbon neutral sector:

Mitigate socio-economic impacts on livelihoods, particularly women's employment and economic security; Boost competitiveness and build resilience, including through economic diversification and encouragement of micro, small and medium enterprises; Advance innovation and digital transformation of tourism; Foster sustainability and green growth; Enhanced focus on coordination, and responsible leadership. [more - original PR]