'Ultra long haul is not relevant now': AirAsia Group CEO

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, via his official Twitter account, stated (19-Jun-2017) AirAsia X will focus on Asia and routes of eight to nine hours duration. Mr Fernandes said: "We have decided that ultra long haul is not relevant now.Won't get seduced into price wars over london [sic] We will stick to the 8 to 9 hours. Our Focus will be asia [sic]. With the odd route like hawaii [sic] which is actually 8 hours form japan [sic]. We let the full service guys fight it out over Europe. Many of them bleeding so so much. Our model is really working. With fly through from airasia".