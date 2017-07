Flybondi raised (25-Juil-2017) an additional USD75 million in start up capital from Cartesian Capital Group, Yamasa, Michael Cawley (former COO at Ryanair), Michael Powell (former CFO at Wizz Air), as well as other European and Argentinian private investors. Michael Cawley and Michael Powell both hold roles as members of startup's board of directors. [more - original PR]