UK's Government: Travel advice changes for more than 50 countries and territories

UK's Government stated (08-Oct-2021) the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) will lift its advice against all but essential travel for a further 51 countries and territories. This follows the removal of travel advisories to 32 countries and territories, made on 06-Oct-2021. The FCDO no longer advises against travel to non red list countries on coronavirus grounds, except in exceptional circumstances such as if the local healthcare system is overwhelmed. Travellers will be able to purchase travel insurance for a wider range of destination as a result of these updates. [more - original PR]