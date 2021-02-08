UK's Government to introduce quarantine measures from 15-Feb-2021

UK's Government announced (05-Feb-2021) anyone travelling to the UK from a country on the UK's travel ban list will be required to quarantine in a government-approved facility for 10 days, effective 15-Feb-2021. Discussions with the transport and hospitality industries are underway and commercial specification has been issued to hotels. Health Secretary Matt Hancock will oversee implementation and chair a new Cabinet sub-committee on the government rollout. Mr Hancock held discussions with representatives of Australia's Government on 04-Feb-2021 and plans to speak with New Zealand officials to share expertise. The UK Government is also working closely with the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as the changes come into effect. [more - original PR]