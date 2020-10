UK's Government removed (18-Oct-2020) Italy, San Marino and the Vatican City State from its "exempt list" as of 04:00 on 18-Oct-2020. Passengers arriving from Italy, San Marino and the Vatican City State into England after 04:00 on 18-Oct-2020 must self isolate. At the same time, Crete was added to England's exempt list. [more - original PR]