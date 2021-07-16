UK's Government adds Bulgaria, Croatia, Hong Kong and Taiwan to green list

UK's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stated (15-Jul-2021) Bulgaria, Croatia, Hong Kong and Taiwan will be added to the government's green list from 04:00 on 19-Jul-2021. Croatia and Taiwan will also be added to the green watchlist, signalling to passengers that these countries are potentially at risk of moving from green to amber at short notice, should swift action be required in order to protect public health in England. The Balearic Islands and the British Virgin Islands will be added to the amber list. Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone will be added to the red list as they present a high public health risk to the UK from known coronavirus variants of concern, known high risk variants under investigation or as a result of very high in country or territory prevalence of coronavirus. [more - original PR]