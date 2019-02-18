Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister identifies development of Bila Tserkva hub as priority direction

Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan identified (15-Feb-2019) the development of an international multimodal transport hub at Bila Tserkva as a priority development direction. The opening of a border control point at Bila Tserkva Airport will also help to expand MRO services. Mr Omelyan added Ukraine reported growth in aviation for three consecutive years, with 10 regional airports resuming work during the period. [more - original PR - Ukrainian]