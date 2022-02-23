Ukraine's aviation industry ready to implement action plan in case of mass service cancellations

Kyiv Boryspil International Airport announced (22-Feb-2022) the airport and aviation industry are ready to implement a joint action plan in case most carriers suspend Ukraine services. The plan was prepared by Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure, State Aviation Administration and UkSATSE. The plan consists of joint actions, coordination of interaction between all airport services, airlines and agencies involved in the aviation industry. This includes communications, planning and coordination of ground services, passenger services, infrastructure, as well as first, second and third level processes. [more - original PR]