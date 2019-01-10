Become a CAPA Member
10-Jan-2019

Ukraine's airports record 21m pax in 2018, carriers handle 13m

Ukraine's Ministry for Infrastructure reported (09-Jan-2019) the following traffic highlights for 2018, according to operational data:

Cargo and mail volume increased 21% to 100,000 tonnes. The share of low cost, international services increased to 30%. [more - original PR - Ukrainian]

