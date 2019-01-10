10-Jan-2019 11:42 AM
Ukraine's airports record 21m pax in 2018, carriers handle 13m
Ukraine's Ministry for Infrastructure reported (09-Jan-2019) the following traffic highlights for 2018, according to operational data:
- Ukraine's airports:
- Passengers: 20.6 million, +25% year-on-year;
- Kiev Boryspil International Airport: 12.6 million, +20%;
- Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport: 1.6 million, +48%;
- Ukraine's carriers:
- Passengers: 12.5 million, +18%.
Cargo and mail volume increased 21% to 100,000 tonnes. The share of low cost, international services increased to 30%. [more - original PR - Ukrainian]