Ukraine State Aviation Administration confirms federal targets set for aviation industry

Ukraine's State Aviation Administration confirmed (07-Oct-2019) the Cabinet of Ministers approved the following targets for the development of air services:

Increase the share of LCC routes from 38% to 63%;

Increase airport passengers from 20 million to 32 million p/a;

Increase freight from 94,000 tonnes to 112,000 tonnes;

Reduce the average airfare to equal the average European airfare;

Increase mobility of the population by 10%.

Measures planned to achieve the targets include the modernisation of regional airports, network development and the simplification of access to the ground handling market. The system of state regulation in civil aviation will be aligned with international standards. The number of entities certified according to EU aviation rules is to increase from 25% to 75%. [more - original PR - Ukrainian]