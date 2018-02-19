Ukraine International Airlines takes delivery of first Boeing 777 aircraft

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) announced (19-Feb-2018) the delivery of its first of four Boeing 777-200ER aircraft (UR-GOA) on 16-Feb-2018, as part of long haul fleet development. The aircraft is on lease from AerCap and is configured with 361 seats across business, premium economy and economy class. USB units and electrical power sockets are installed in all cabins with WiFi connectivity available inflight. UIA expects to deploy the aircraft on long haul New York, Beijing and Bangkok routes. UIA plans to take delivery of three more reconfigured 777 aircraft from 1Q2018 to 3Q2018. Prior to reconfiguration, the aircraft will undergo heavy maintenance checks. The maintenance and reconfiguration will be performed by Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance. [more - original PR - English/Ukrainian]