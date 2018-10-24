Ukraine expects 20m pax in 2018

Ukraine's Government announced (23-Oct-2018) passenger numbers increased 15.5% year-on-year in the nine months ended Sep-2018 and are expected to reach 20 million passengers in 2018. Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said: "This is a quantum leap forward, and we have become a serious player in the air transportation market. We need to strengthen it, open the world for the Ukrainians and make it accessible". [more - original PR - Ukrainian/English]