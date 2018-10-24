Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Oct-2018 10:31 AM

Ukraine expects 20m pax in 2018

Ukraine's Government announced (23-Oct-2018) passenger numbers increased 15.5% year-on-year in the nine months ended Sep-2018 and are expected to reach 20 million passengers in 2018. Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said: "This is a quantum leap forward, and we have become a serious player in the air transportation market. We need to strengthen it, open the world for the Ukrainians and make it accessible". [more - original PR - Ukrainian/English]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More