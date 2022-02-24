Ukraine confirms airspace remains open despite state of emergency
UkSATSE confirmed (23-Feb-2022) Ukraine's airspace remains open and available for planning and operating air services. State Aviation Administration of Ukraine and UkSATSE maintain continuous operational communication with the military sector and international partners to ensure transparency in assessing potential risks. UkSATSE stated: "Currently, the situation in the airspace of Ukraine is controlled and stable, flight safety is fully ensured". The Verkhovna Rada imposed a state of emergency in Ukraine, excluding the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, for a period of 30 days, effective 00:00 on 24-Feb-2022. Measures include the establishment of a special regime of entry and exit, as well as restrictions on freedom of movement. No additional restrictions have been imposed on the aviation industry. [more - original PR - English/Ukrainian] [more - original PR - II - English/Ukrainian]