Ukraine and US Export-Import Bank consider cooperation in aviation

Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure announced (30-Jul-2019) US Export-Import Bank confirmed the resumption of cooperation with Ukraine, with aviation cooperation to be among the first projects. Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan invited the bank to consider financing Ukraine International Airlines' fleet renewal. Mr Omelyan noted Ukraine's rapidly developing aviation industry requires support from Western partners and Ukraine's Government. Mr Omelyan said competitive conditions for the purchase and leasing of new aircraft will help to maintain the growth rate. [more - original PR - Ukrainian]