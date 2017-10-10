UK Transport Secretary calls for further aviation reforms following Monarch Airlines collapse

UK's Transport Secretary Chris Grayling stated (09-Oct-2017) the Government plans further aviation industry reforms following Monarch Airlines entering administration. Mr Grayling said: "We have never had the collapse of an airline or holiday company on this scale before... Right now our efforts are rightly focused on getting employees into new jobs, and passengers home. But then our efforts will turn to working through the reforms necessary to ensure passengers do not find themselves in this position again. We need to look at all the options, not just ATOL, but also whether it is possible for airlines to be able to wind down in an orderly manner and look after their customers themselves without the need for government to step in". [more - original PR]