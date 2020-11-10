UK Transport Minister: UK Govt 'will be ready to talk to firms' most acutely impacted by coronavirus

UK's Transport Minister Grant Shapps stated (09-Nov-2020) the UK's Chancellor extended its furlough scheme until Mar-2021, noting "the government will be ready to talk to firms who are most acutely affected". Mr Shapps stated: "Virtually every nation around us is currently in some form of lockdown", adding "If we'd failed to act last week, with the virus spreading so fast, the prospects for this industry, and many others, would have been even bleaker". Mr Shapps noted: "The safe and sustainable return of international air travel depends on us getting infections under control. A view shared by almost every nation". [more - original PR]