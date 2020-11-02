UK to impose new national restrictions from 05-Nov-2020

UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced (31-Oct-2020) plans to impose new national restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic, effective 05-Nov-2020 to 02-Dec-2020. Mr Johnson stated: "People cannot travel internationally or within the UK, unless for work, education or other legally permitted exemptions. Overnight stays away from primary residences will not be allowed, except for specific exceptions including for work". Inbound international travel will continue to be governed by the travel corridor approach, and those currently on a domestic holiday will be permitted to finish their holidays, but are still subject to the requirements in England not to go out without a reasonable excuse. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]