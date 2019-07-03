UK start-up flypop raises GBP2m of GBP6m fundraising target

flypop raised (02-Jul-2019) more than GBP2 million of its GBP6 million funding target, ahead of its planned 01-Sep-2019 launch of operations. The start up describes itself as "an innovative and disruptive low cost long haul airline, providing consumers with direct flights to second tier cities in South Asia from London Stansted Airport". As previously reported by CAPA, flypop plans to target the growing visiting friends and relatives market, with planned services to Amritsar and Ahmedabad. [more - original PR]