8-Oct-2021 1:02 PM

UK removes 47 countries and territories from red list

UK's Department for Transport announced (07-Oct-2021) plans to remove a further 47 countries and territories form its red list on 11-Oct-2021, meaning passengers returning to England from these destinations will no longer be required to enter hotel quarantine. From 11-Oct-2021, seven destinations will remain on the red list: Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela. The UK will also add 37 countries to its fully vaccinated inbound travel programme on 11-Oct-2021, including Brazil, Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Turkey. [more - original PR]

