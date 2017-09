UK Prime Minister Theresa May, via her official Twitter account, said (27-Sep-2017) she is "bitterly disappointed" with the US Department of Commerce's initial ruling to apply a 219.6% duty on the import of Bombardier C Series aircraft to the US. Mrs May added in a subsequent tweet that the UK Government will continue to work with Bombardier to "protect vital jobs for Northern Ireland". The wings for the C Series are manufactured by Bombardier in Belfast.