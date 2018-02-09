NATS will remain involved in Single European Sky, SESAR research despite Brexit

NATS outlined (08-Feb-2018) ATM modernisation programmes being undertaken under SESAR/via EU funding:

Better use of satellite navigation technologies to reduce reliance on ground based navigation aids and use of valuable radio spectrum;

Creation of a new Common Operations Room at Swanwick. This will help accommodate new software systems being developed to support the introduction of SESAR concepts such as trajectory management and free route airspace.

NATS stated the EU's Single European Sky initiative and its involvement through SESAR "will remain essential regardless of the political outcomes of the Brexit negotiations". [more - original PR]