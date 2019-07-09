UK Information Commissioner's Office proposes fining British Airways GBP183m for data breach

UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) announced (08-Jul-2019) its intention to fine British Airways GBP183.39 million for infringements of the General Data Protection Regulation. The proposed fine relates to a cyber incident notified to the ICO by British Airways in Sep-2018, resulting in the personal data of approximately 500,000 customers being compromised. The incident is understood to have begun in Jun-2018. ICO added British Airways has cooperated with the investigation and made improvements to its security arrangements since the events came to light. The airline will have the opportunity to make representations to the ICO as to the proposed findings and sanction. [more - original PR]