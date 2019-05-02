UK High Court rules against judicial review applications for Heathrow's runway

Aviation Environment Federation reported (01-May-2019) the UK High Court ruled against all five applications for judicial review of the Airports National Policy Statement, a public document in support of a third runway at London Heathrow Airport. A press notice issued by the court stated it "was not concerned with the merits of increasing airport capacity" but questioned whether the scheme was subject to any legal errors. It reported the following findings:

The third runway was 'capable' of being delivered without causing a breach in the UK s climate change commitments;

s climate change commitments; Government was not legally prohibited from relying on 'indicative' flight paths or from using a noise level of 54dB rather than 51dB in its modelling;

Question of the scheme's deliverability against environmental limits would need to be considered later in the process, specifically at the stage where Heathrow submits its application for a Development Consent Order (DCO);

Issues being raised by claimants could only be assessed in terms of lawfulness further down the line;

The DCO is likely to be considered by the Secretary of State in 2021 or early 2022;

Any change that the Government makes to the 2050 emissions reduction target under the Climate Change Act, or to the treatment of aviation and shipping emissions, could have a bearing on the expansion. [more - original PR]