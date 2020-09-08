Become a CAPA Member
8-Sep-2020

UK Govt removes seven Greek islands from exemption list

UK's Government removed (07-Sep-2020) the following Greek islands from its travel exemption list, meaning arrivals from these islands must self isolate for 14 days upon arrival to the UK, effective 04:00 on 09-Sep-2020:

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) also updated its travel advice for Greece to advise against all but essential travel to Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Zakynthos. The rest of Greece remains exempt from FCDO's advice against all non essential international travel. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

