UK Govt: Quarantine-free travel to resume for fully vaccinated pax from amber countries

UK's Government announced (08-Jul-2021) plans to enable people who have been fully vaccinated with an NHS administered vaccine, plus 14 days, to travel to amber list countries without having to quarantine on their return to England, from 04:00 on 19-Jul-2021. The recommendation for people not to travel to amber list countries will also be removed from 19-Jul-2021. Individuals who have been fully vaccinated with an NHS administered vaccine in the UK and are returning from amber countries will still be required to complete a pre-departure test before arrival into England, alongside a PCR test on or before day two after arrival. They will not have to take a day eight test or self-isolate. Any positive results will be genomically sequenced to continue to manage the risk from importing variants. Children under the age of 18 will not have to isolate when returning to England. While the recommendation that people should not travel to amber countries is being removed, children aged four and under will continue to be exempt from any travel testing. Children aged five to 10 will only need to do a day two PCR and 11 to 18 year olds will need to take both a pre-departure test and a day two PCR, as is the case for arrivals from green list countries. [more - original PR]