UK Govt provides assistance to Flybe

UK's Business Minister Andrea Leadsom, via her official Twitter account, confirmed (15-Jan-2020) the government agreed to provide a financial assistance package for Flybe. Ms Leadsom stated: "Delighted that we have reached agreement with Flybe's shareholders to keep the company operating, ensuring that UK regions remain connected. This will be welcome news for Flybe's staff, customers and creditors and we will continue the hard work to ensure a sustainable future".