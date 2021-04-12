UK Govt outlines traffic light system

UK's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stated (09-Apr-2021) a traffic light system, which will categorise countries based on risk alongside the restrictions required for travel, will be set up to protect the public and the vaccine rollout from international coronavirus variants. Key factors in the assessment will include:

Percentage of their population that have been vaccinated;

Rate of infection;

Prevalence of variants of concern;

Country's access to reliable scientific data and genomic sequencing;

The traffic light system will be based on the following criteria: