12-Apr-2021 10:24 AM
UK Govt outlines traffic light system
UK's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stated (09-Apr-2021) a traffic light system, which will categorise countries based on risk alongside the restrictions required for travel, will be set up to protect the public and the vaccine rollout from international coronavirus variants. Key factors in the assessment will include:
- Percentage of their population that have been vaccinated;
- Rate of infection;
- Prevalence of variants of concern;
- Country's access to reliable scientific data and genomic sequencing;
The traffic light system will be based on the following criteria:
- Green: Arrivals will need to take a pre-departure test as well as a polymerase chain reaction test on or before day two of their arrival back into the UK, but will not need to quarantine on return, unless they receive a positive result, or take any additional tests;
- Amber: Arrivals will need to quarantine for a period of 10 days and take a pre-departure test, and a PCR test on day two and day eight with the option for Test to Release on day five to end self-isolation early;
- Red: arrivals will be subject to restrictions currently in place for 'red list' countries which include a 10 day stay in a managed quarantine hotel, pre-departure testing and PCR testing on day two and eight. [more - original PR]