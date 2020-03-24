24-Mar-2020 2:18 PM
UK Govt: Nine more African countries restrict border entry, Gambia shuts airspace
UK's Government issued (23-Mar-2020) the following foreign travel advice, due to the continued spread of coronavirus:
- Mozambique: Travellers from all countries with coronavirus transmission required to self isolate for 14 days upon arrival;
- Madagascar: All international and regional services suspended from 20-Mar-2020 for 30 days;
- Niger: All international passenger services suspended from 20-Mar-2020 for 14 days, with land borders also shut from 20-Mar-2020 for 14 days. Visitors and Nigerien nationals who arrived from countries affected by coronavirus must self isolate for 14 days;
- Cape Verde: Services from the UK, US, Canada and a number of European countries were restricted from 18-Mar-2020, with Boa Vista put under quarantine. However, a limited number of services are allowed into the country to enable visitors to return home;
- Tanzania: Mandatory quarantine required for anyone arriving from high risk countries;
- Zimbabwe: Screening procedures are in place at all entry points, including airports;
- South Sudan: International commercial services will be suspended from 24-Mar-2020, and entry will be denied for travellers from affected countries, even with a valid visa;
- Gambia: Airspace closed from midnight on 23-Mar-2020, with the exception of medical cargo service. Land border with Senegal will be closed, and additional surveillance and detection mechanisms are in place at Banjul Yundum International Airport and other various points of entry;
- Senegal: All commercial air service banned from 23:59 on 20-Mar-2020.