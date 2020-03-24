Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Mar-2020 2:18 PM

UK Govt: Nine more African countries restrict border entry, Gambia shuts airspace

UK's Government issued (23-Mar-2020) the following foreign travel advice, due to the continued spread of coronavirus:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More