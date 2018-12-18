UK Govt launches aviation strategy green paper ahead of withdrawal from EU

UK Transport Secretary Chris Grayling launched (17-Dec-2018) the Government's aviation strategy green paper, outlining the a long term plan for aviation following the UK's withdrawal from the EU. Proposals to support aviation growth in the consultation include:

Setting out a framework for future sustainable growth;

Commitments to signing further liberal air service agreements with countries around the world to boost trade and tourism;

Measures to encourage greater competition and more choice for passengers;

Modernised United Kingdom">UK airspace to improve efficiency and reduce delays;

Government also launched its Aviation 2050 consultation, a long term plan for sustainable growth;

Consultation to consider a new passenger charter, practical requirements to reduce emissions and noise levels and more use of innovative technology.