18-Dec-2018 3:13 PM
UK Govt launches aviation strategy green paper ahead of withdrawal from EU
UK Transport Secretary Chris Grayling launched (17-Dec-2018) the Government's aviation strategy green paper, outlining the a long term plan for aviation following the UK's withdrawal from the EU. Proposals to support aviation growth in the consultation include:
- Setting out a framework for future sustainable growth;
- Commitments to signing further liberal air service agreements with countries around the world to boost trade and tourism;
- Measures to encourage greater competition and more choice for passengers;
- Modernised United Kingdom">UK airspace to improve efficiency and reduce delays;
- Government also launched its Aviation 2050 consultation, a long term plan for sustainable growth;
- Consultation to consider a new passenger charter, practical requirements to reduce emissions and noise levels and more use of innovative technology.
Mr Grayling commented: "Aviation is worth more than GBP22 billion to the United Kingdom">UK economy through creating jobs, boosting growth and connecting regions. As passenger and freight demand increases, the consultation proposes a partnership for future sustainable growth... This will ensure the UK continues to benefit from a world class choice of connections and airlines while tackling the environmental and community impacts of flights". [more - original PR]