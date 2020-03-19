UK Govt in talks on 'support package for airlines and airports'

UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak stated (17-Mar-2020) "In the coming days, my colleague the Secretary of State for Transport and I will discuss a potential support package for specifically airlines and airports". Mr Sunak added: "I asked my Cabinet colleagues to urgently convene meetings over the coming days with business leaders and representatives in the most affected sectors, to identify other specific opportunities to support them and their industries, including possible regulatory forbearance…we will do whatever it takes". [more - original PR]