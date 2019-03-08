UK Govt and EU finalise regulation to protect EU-UK air connectivity in a 'no deal' Brexit scenario

UK's Government announced (07-Mar-2019) plans protect EU-UK air connectivity in a 'no deal' Brexit scenario. The EU is also finalising its own aviation regulation to protect UK airlines operating in Europe in the event of a 'no deal' Brexit. UK Aviation Minister Baroness Sugg commented: "Around 164 million passengers travel between the UK and the EU each year so these measures will ensure that passengers can continue to take business and leisure flights in a no deal scenario". The UK is due to leave the EU on 29-Mar-2019 and the government stated it remains committed to securing a deal, however will continue to prepare for all scenarios. [more - original PR]