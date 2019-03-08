Become a CAPA Member
Loading
8-Mar-2019 10:59 AM

UK Govt and EU finalise regulation to protect EU-UK air connectivity in a 'no deal' Brexit scenario

UK's Government announced (07-Mar-2019) plans protect EU-UK air connectivity in a 'no deal' Brexit scenario. The EU is also finalising its own aviation regulation to protect UK airlines operating in Europe in the event of a 'no deal' Brexit. UK Aviation Minister Baroness Sugg commented: "Around 164 million passengers travel between the UK and the EU each year so these measures will ensure that passengers can continue to take business and leisure flights in a no deal scenario". The UK is due to leave the EU on 29-Mar-2019 and the government stated it remains committed to securing a deal, however will continue to prepare for all scenarios. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More