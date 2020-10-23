UK Govt adds the Canary Islands, Mykonos, the Maldives and Denmark to travel corridor list

UK's Government announced (22-Oct-2020) the Canary Islands, Mykonos, Maldives and Denmark were added to list of travel corridors for the UK, having been assessed by the Joint Biosecurity Centre as posing a lower infection risk from 04:00 on 25-Oct-2020. Liechtenstein will be removed from list of travel corridors for the UK following data showing a significant increase in confirmed cases. [more - original PR]