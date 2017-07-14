UK Government wants 'best possible access' to EU aviation markets post Brexit

UK's Transport Secretary Chris Grayling stated (12-Jul-2017) the Government is prioritising aviation policy during Brexit negotiations, adding it will "be some time yet before we can deliver that certainty". Mr Grayling said: "We remain one of the world's leading aviation nations... One of our priorities is to secure the best possible access to European aviation markets". Mr Grayling added the Government is also prioritising post Brexit open skies agreements with the US and Canada. [more - original PR]