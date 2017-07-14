UK Government issues update on the Airports NPS and rules on night services

UK's Government issued (13-Jul-2017) an update on the Airports National Policy Statement (NPS) and determined a new night service regime for Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted airports. Details include:

UK Government is fully committed to new north-west runway at Heathrow Airport;

Final Airports NPS forecast to be presented in parliament in 1H2018 for a vote in the House of Commons;

New rules encouraging the use of quieter aircraft at all three airports by reducing the amount of noise airports are legally allowed to make;

Local residents given five year guarantee on level of noise exposure;

An expected ban on scheduled night services of 6.5 hours at an expanded Heathrow.