UK Government launches transport investment strategy

UK's Government launched (05-Jul-2017) its transport investment strategy focused on creating more reliable, less congested and better connected transport networks. Highlights include:

More than GBP61 billion investment across transport projects in the five year period to 2021;

Commitment to a third runway at London Heathrow Airport ;

; Build a more balanced economy by responding to local growth priorities;

Enhance global competitiveness by making the UK a more attractive place to trade and invest;

Support the creation of new housing. [more - original PR]