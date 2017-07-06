6-Jul-2017 11:34 AM
UK Government launches transport investment strategy
UK's Government launched (05-Jul-2017) its transport investment strategy focused on creating more reliable, less congested and better connected transport networks. Highlights include:
- More than GBP61 billion investment across transport projects in the five year period to 2021;
- Commitment to a third runway at London Heathrow Airport;
- Build a more balanced economy by responding to local growth priorities;
- Enhance global competitiveness by making the UK a more attractive place to trade and invest;
- Support the creation of new housing.