3-Jan-2023 12:12 PM

UK Government to introduce pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirements for Chinese arrivals

UK's Government announced (30-Dec-2022) plans to implement pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirements for travellers arriving from China to England, effective 05-Jan-2023. Passengers will be required to produce a negative test taken no more than 48 hours prior to departure. The government is working with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to ensure the measure is implemented UK-wide as soon as possible. Additionally, the UK Health Security Agency plans to commence testing a sample of travellers from China upon arrival to monitor for new variants, effective 08-Jan-2023. [more - original PR]

