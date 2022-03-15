UK Government to ease remaining COVID-19 international travel restrictions

UK's Government announced (14-Mar-2022) plans to remove the remaining COVID-19 international travel restrictions for all passengers, effective 04:00 18-Mar-2022. Details include:

Removal of the passenger locator form, as well as COVID-19 testing requirements for passengers who do not qualify as vaccinated;

Remaining managed hotel quarantine capacity to be fully stood down from the end of Mar-2022;

Contingency plans will be put in place to manage any future variants of concern, affording the Government the ability "to take swift and proportionate action to delay any future harmful variants of COVID-19 entering the UK should the need arise".

The Government stated its default approach in future will be to use the least stringent measures, where appropriate, to "minimise the impact on travel as far as possible", with contingency measures to be activated only "in extreme circumstances". Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stated: "The UK is leading the world in removing all remaining COVID-19 travel restrictions, and today's announcement is a testament to the hard work everyone in this country has put in place to roll out the vaccine and protect each other... I look forward to continuing to work with the travel sector and partners around the world to keep international travel moving". [more - original PR]