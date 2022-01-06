UK Government removes pre-departure testing for vaccinated travellers

UK's Government stated (05-Jan-2022) from 04:00 on 09-Jan-2022, eligible fully vaccinated travellers and over fives will be able to take a lateral flow test instead of a PCR on or before day two of their arrival in England. Lateral flow tests for travel can be booked from 07-Jan-2022 and taken upon arrival, by the end of day two. Eligible fully vaccinated passengers and under 18s will no longer need to take a pre-departure test or self-isolate on arrival in England from 04:00 on 07-Jan-2022 but must continue to take their post-arrival tests. Anyone who receives a positive result on their lateral flow test must self-isolate immediately and order an NHS PCR test from gov.uk. Positive PCR tests for arrivals will be sequenced to understand if and where variants are emerging around the globe in order to protect the UK public. [more - original PR]