UK Government removes all countries from red list

UK's Government stated (28-Oct-2021) from 04:00 on 01-Nov-2021, the remaining seven destinations on the red list, comprising Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela, will be removed. Passengers returning to England from these destinations will no longer be required to enter hotel quarantine. The red list and quarantine hotel policy remains in place and will continue to act as a crucial line of defence against the importation of variants of concern. UK's Government will review the red list every three weeks and will impose restrictions should there be a need to do so to protect public health. [more - original PR]