UK Government outlines recommendations from the Global Travel Taskforce

UK's Government announced (24-Nov-2020) the Global Travel Taskforce issued a report, making 14 recommendations following three broad principles. Principles include 'to ensure that journeys are safe', 'to increase demand for travel without compromising safety' and ' to position the UK so we can take a leading role in driving the global standards required to support recovery', with the most fundamental priority to safeguard health. The taskforce noted coronavirus testing for international arrivals "is not a silver bullet", and made the following further recommendations:

Advocate the development of a global framework for the validation of tests and vaccination records;

Assess the feasibility of short stay exemptions for businesses and tour groups;

Publish criteria for when cruises can restart and implement a phased return for cruising when the public health advice makes clear it is safe to do so;

Boost consumer confidence about inbound and outbound travel through targeted communications and marketing campaigns;

Work with the UK Civil Aviation Authority, to ensure that the aviation industry is doing everything it can to make air travel as low risk as possible, as well as continuing to work with the maritime sector to ensure that it operates safely and that industry guidance remains in line with best practice. [more - original PR]