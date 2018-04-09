UK Government outlines new proposals for national aviation strategy

UK's Government outlined (07-Apr-2018) the following proposals to be included in the national aviation strategy:

Increased focus on passengers, to improve their experience throughout their journey;

Creating a cleaner and greener sector, prioritising sustainable growth;

Building a "global and connected Britain" with increased trade opportunities;

Encourage competitive markets;

Develop innovation, technology and skill.

Proposals will be consulted on further in autumn 2018, with the final strategy due for publication in early 2019. Aviation Minister Baroness Sugg added: "The sector already contributes at least GBP22 billion to the UK economy each year and the strategy will examine what can be done to help it develop even further. The strategy will examine the agreements UK has with other countries to operate flights, identify opportunities to improve connectivity and open up new routes for overseas investment". [more - original PR]