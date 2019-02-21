UK Government issues legislative amendments to extend no drone zone around airports

UK Government announced (20-Feb-2019) it was making legislative amendments to the 'Air Navigation Order 2016' to extend the restriction ares for no fly zones. The new no fly zone around airports will include an 'aerodrome traffic zone' as well as 5km by 1km extensions from the end of runways to protect take-off and landing paths, unless appropriate permission is granted. Previously, the no fly zone extended to 1km around and 400ft above an airport's boundary. The legislative amendments come in reaction to the incidents of drone disruption at London Gatwick Airport and London Heathrow Airport in Dec-2018 and will come into effect on 13-Mar-2019. [more - original PR]