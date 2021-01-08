UK Government introduces mandatory coronavirus testing for inbound travel to England

UK's Government stated (08-Jan-2021) all international arrivals into England are required to prove a negative coronavirus test result prior to departure. Tests are to be taken up to 72 hours before departure, and passengers will be subject to an immediate fine of GBP500 if they fail to comply with new regulations. Passengers arriving into England who have successfully demonstrated a negative result prior to departure from a country not on the travel corridor list will have the option to reduce the self-isolation period from 10 to five days by paying for a test through the Test to Release scheme. The scheme requires a test to be taken on or after the fifth full day since leaving a country not on the travel corridor list. [more - original PR]