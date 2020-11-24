Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Nov-2020 1:01 PM

UK Government introduces coronavirus testing strategy for international arrivals

UK's Government introduced (24-Nov-2020) a new testing strategy for international arrivals into England, reducing mandatory quarantine by at least one week, effective 15-Dec-2020. Passengers arriving from countries not featured on the government's travel corridor list will be provided the option to take a test after five days of isolation, with a negative test result, releasing them from the need to isolate. Under the 'Test to release for international travel' strategy, passengers arriving into England by aircraft, ferry or train should book their test before they travel, with the test to be at the cost of the traveller to protect the capacity of NHS Test and Trace. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More