UK Government introduces coronavirus testing strategy for international arrivals

UK's Government introduced (24-Nov-2020) a new testing strategy for international arrivals into England, reducing mandatory quarantine by at least one week, effective 15-Dec-2020. Passengers arriving from countries not featured on the government's travel corridor list will be provided the option to take a test after five days of isolation, with a negative test result, releasing them from the need to isolate. Under the 'Test to release for international travel' strategy, passengers arriving into England by aircraft, ferry or train should book their test before they travel, with the test to be at the cost of the traveller to protect the capacity of NHS Test and Trace. [more - original PR]