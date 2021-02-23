UK Government: International travel to resume no earlier than 17-May-2021

UK's Government, within its 'COVID-19 RESPONSE − SPRING 2021' report stated (22-Feb-2021) The Global Travel Taskforce will report on 12-Apr-2021 with recommendations aimed at facilitating a return to international travel as soon as possible, while still managing the risk from imported coronavirus cases and variants of concern. Following recommendations, UK's Government will determine when international travel should resume, which will be no earlier than 17-May-2021. [more - original PR]