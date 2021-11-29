Become a CAPA Member
29-Nov-2021 3:18 PM

UK Government implements mandatory PCR testing for international arrivals

UK's Government announced (28-Nov-2021) face coverings will be mandatory in shops and on public transport and all travellers returning to the UK will require PCR testing. All travellers arriving into the country from 04:00 on 30-Nov-2021 will be required to take a PCR test on or before day two and self-isolate until they have received a negative test result. These PCR tests can be purchased from private providers. Free NHS tests are not valid for this purpose. [more - original PR]

