UK Government implements mandatory PCR testing for international arrivals

UK's Government announced (28-Nov-2021) face coverings will be mandatory in shops and on public transport and all travellers returning to the UK will require PCR testing. All travellers arriving into the country from 04:00 on 30-Nov-2021 will be required to take a PCR test on or before day two and self-isolate until they have received a negative test result. These PCR tests can be purchased from private providers. Free NHS tests are not valid for this purpose. [more - original PR]