25-Oct-2017 6:14 AM

UK Government outlines next steps for delivering Heathrow Airport expansion

UK's Government launched (24-Oct-2017) a public consultation on its revised draft Airports National Policy Statement. Details include:

  • Final proposals for London Heathrow Airport expansion, including delivering a third runway, to be voted on in parliament in 1H2018;
  • Consultation open until 19-Dec-2017;
  • New evidence presented includes long term aviation forecasts and the government's new national air quality plan;
  • Delivering at least six more domestic routes by 2030;
  • Providing support for communities affected by airport expansion, including noise insulation for homes and schools;
  • Setting legally binding noise targets, periods of predictable respite and 6.5 hour ban on scheduled night flights;
  • Compensation package worth up to GBP2.6 billion for communities affected by airport expansion;
  • Paying home owners 25% above market value rate plus costs for the compulsory purchase of homes if required for new runway;
  • Community Compensation Fund to raise up to GBP50 million p/a.

The government stated an expanded Heathrow will deliver a GBP74 billion benefit to passengers and the wider UK economy over 60 years, an additional 260,000 flights and 16 million long haul seats p/a, and "tens of thousands" of new jobs by 2030. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]

