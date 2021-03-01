UK Government extends slot allocation waiver

UK's Government introduced (26-Feb-2021) legislation to extend the airports slot allocation waiver to further support the aviation industry through the upcoming summer months. Due to expire in spring, the legislation to extend the waiver will come into force from 26-Mar-2021, two days before the start of the summer slot season. UK's Government said the extension will provide flexibility, ensuring that airlines do not have to operate flights at least 80% of the time to retain their slots. [more - original PR]